Warangal: Call to end child labour

Warangal: All children have the right to safe and equitable access to education, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar said, releasing the child awareness posters on the occasion of 'World Day Against Child Labour' here on Saturday. The programme was organised by the District Child Labour Eradication Organisation. The theme for the year is 'Act Now: End Child Labour'.



"State Government is committed to protect the rights of children. The onus is on people to complement the efforts of the government," he said.

Vinay said that the need of the hour is to eradicate the malady of child labour. It's unfortunate that a lot of children hailing from rural areas were becoming child labour due to their economic situation, illiteracy and other reasons, he said. Unlike in the past, the State Government has come up with several welfare schemes to uplift the distressed sections, he added. Empowering poor is the only solution to eradicate child labour, he said, hailing the efforts of the government.

Recalling that the United Nations body that regulates the world of work, the International Labour Organization (ILO), launched the World Day Against Child Labour in 2002, the Chief Whip hoped that the initiative would ensure kids a normal childhood in getting adequate education and proper healthcare. On the occasion, he assured of providing a special vehicle for Childline-1098 to rescue child labourers. He also assured of looking into the need for a special building for child protection.

Child Welfare Committee (CWC) Chairman Annamaneni Anil Chander Rao, members Dr Pariku Sudhakar, Kazampuram Damodar, Sandasani Rajendra Prasad, Juvenile Justice Board members Merugu Subhash, NCLP Project Director Burra Ashok, District Child Protection Officer P Santosh Kumar, Protection Officer S.K. Praveen Kumar and Childline-1098 Coordinator Ragi Krishna Murthy were among others present.