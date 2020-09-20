Warangal: Call to promote cycling

Hanamkonda: Efforts are on to turn Warangal into a spiritual, tourist-friendly and pollution-free city, Government Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar said. He along with Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao, Urban District Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu, Municipal Commissioner Pamela Satpathy and KUDA Chairman Marri Yadava Reddy took part in the bicycle rally as part of the India Cycles 4 Change Challenge in Hanamkonda on Sunday.



Vinay Bhaskar said that onus is on every citizen to protect the environment from pollution. "The bicycle rally was aimed at creating awareness among the denizens and to promote use of bicycles. It would not only reduce the amount of pollution in the city but also keeps people fit," Vinay said, appealing to people to take up the responsibility that turns Warangal into a green and healthy city.

Pamela Satpathy said that with the people using vehicles even for short distances the pollution levels were going up alarmingly. She told the people not to feel embarrassed travelling on bicycles. Cycling helps everyone maintain their fitness levels, she added. The rally which began at the Indian Red Cross Society building continued till Waddepally crossroads.