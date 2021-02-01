Warangal: Challa Dharma Reddy's remarks on Ayodhya temple irritate BJP activists

Warangal: Even as the furore over Korutla TRS MLA K Vidyasagar Rao's comments against the fundraising drive for Ayodhya Ram Mandir has subsided, Parkal MLA Challa Dharma Reddy has stirred up yet another controversy by questioning the accountability of the fundraising activity. Furious over his remarks, the BJP activists who gathered in front of Challa's residence pelted stones at it, besides raising slogans against him.

All that started after Challa, in a press conference here on Sunday, expressed doubts over the accountability of funds raised for the construction of Ram Mandir. Further, he questioned the authenticity of the fundraising receipt books. "Fake receipt books were prepared in the name of fundraising for the construction of Ram Mandir," Challa said, expressing doubts that where all that collected crores of rupees would go.

He alleged that BJP was trying to gain political mileage in the name of Lord Shri Ram. "It's nothing but desecrating the Lord Shri Ram," he said.

"The Central Government which spent Rs 2,900 crore for the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel why can't it allocate Rs 1,100 crore for Ayodhya temple? The BJP is cashing in on Ram Mandir temple sentiment. The BJP needs to prove the veracity of the fundraising receipt books," Challa said. "I am a true devotee of Lord Shri Ram and built his temple in my hometown," he said.

Following his comments, the BJP activists surrounded Challa's residence in Hanamkonda. Chanting Jai Shri Ram they tried to gatecrash, but the police thwarted their efforts.

The protestors broke a few chairs and furniture in the lawn and threw at the building. Later, they pelted stones at Challa's home, breaking the window panes. There was an altercation between the police and the protestors, and they jostled with each other. The police took some of the protestors into custody and ensued peace.