Warangal: Chief Whip Vinay Bhaskar promotes organic farming

Warangal: Organic vegetables have more beneficial nutrients, such as antioxidants, than the conventionally-grown veggies, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar said. Inaugurating an organic vegetable shop at Rythu Bazaar here on Saturday, he said that the organic farming system was also considered as eco-friendly as it encourages the biological cycle by using microorganisms, soil flora and fauna.

He urged the people to eat organic vegetables more as it helps them to lead a healthy life. He appealed to farmers to take up organic farming. He advised the vendors to promote organic vegetables. "I am ready to work as a marketing executive and promote the sales if the farmers take up organic farming," Vinay Bhaskar said. Later, he interacted with the vegetable vendors and also sold veggies along with them for some time.

In another programme during his Praja Sankshema Pragathi Yatra, Vinay Bhaskar laid the foundation stone for several developmental works worth around Rs 1.60 crore in the 34th Division of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC). The Chief Whip who inspected an Anganwadi Centre and enquired about the implementation of welfare schemes.