Warangal: CKM college comes under State fold

Warangal: From now on the Chanda Kanthaiah Memorial (CKM) Arts and Science College will be called CKM Government Arts and Science College, Warangal East MLA Nannapuneni Narender said. Handing over the GO 73 (name change) to the college management here on Monday, Narender said that it was a long-cherished dream of the people.

“As per the GO 44, nine aided staff (three teaching and six non-teaching) of the college will come under the government fold. Another 35 unaided teaching staff will be recognized as contract employees. These apart, 29 non-teaching staff will be recognized as outsourcing employees,” Narender said. Principal Dr G Shashidhar Rao expressed happiness over the development.

CKM College, one of the prestigious institutions in Telangana, named after its donor Chanda Kanthaiah Shreshti, was established in 1968. The college had produced some of the great academicians like - Telangana ideologue Prof. Jayashankar, poet Pervaram Jagannadham and revolutionary poet P Varavara Rao etc. Initially, the college ran on the premises of AVV High School for about one year with 12 lecturers and around 200 students before shifting to its own building at Desaipet.