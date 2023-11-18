Warangal: Congress cadres in jubilant mood on Rahul’s visit

Warangal : The Congress cadres appeared in a jubilant mood after their top leader Rahul Gandhi addressed corner meetings in Warangal on Friday. People followed him in large numbers as Rahul walked from Warangal Chowrastha to Pochamma maidan.

He interacted with the residents on his way. He assured them of fulfilling the ‘Six Guarantees’ - Mahalakshmi Scheme, Free TSRTC Bus Travel for Women, Subsidized Gas Cylinders, Rythu Bharosa, Paddy Crop Bonus, and Free Electricity – promised by the Congress. He was accompanied by Warangal East and West candidates Konda Surekha and Naini Rajender Reddy and former MLC Konda Muralidhar Rao.

Greater Warangal former mayor Gunda Prakash Rao, SAAP former director Rajanala Srihari and several other key leaders joined the Congress in the presence of Rahul Gandhi. In the last few days, the Congress got a huge fillip with several BRS leaders joining the grand-old party.