  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Warangal

Warangal: Congress cadres in jubilant mood on Rahul’s visit

Warangal: Congress cadres in jubilant mood on Rahul’s visit
x

Warangal East and West candidates Konda Surekha and Naini Rajender Reddy and Konda Susmitha Patel receive Rahul Gandhi at Mamnoor Airport on Friday

Highlights

People followed him in large numbers as he walked from Warangal Chowrastha to Pochamma Maidan

Warangal : The Congress cadres appeared in a jubilant mood after their top leader Rahul Gandhi addressed corner meetings in Warangal on Friday. People followed him in large numbers as Rahul walked from Warangal Chowrastha to Pochamma maidan.

He interacted with the residents on his way. He assured them of fulfilling the ‘Six Guarantees’ - Mahalakshmi Scheme, Free TSRTC Bus Travel for Women, Subsidized Gas Cylinders, Rythu Bharosa, Paddy Crop Bonus, and Free Electricity – promised by the Congress. He was accompanied by Warangal East and West candidates Konda Surekha and Naini Rajender Reddy and former MLC Konda Muralidhar Rao.

Greater Warangal former mayor Gunda Prakash Rao, SAAP former director Rajanala Srihari and several other key leaders joined the Congress in the presence of Rahul Gandhi. In the last few days, the Congress got a huge fillip with several BRS leaders joining the grand-old party.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X