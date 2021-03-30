Warangal: Congress supports health workers stir

Warangal: KCR, who time and again reiterated that there would be no contract jobs in the State, failed to keep his word, Warangal DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy said. The DCC chief expressed his solidarity with the third party contract, sanitation, security patient care employees, whose relay hunger strike entered five days at MGM Hospital here on Tuesday. He found fault with the local people's representatives for not paying attention to the stir.

Stating that the employees' demands are justifiable and within the frame of labour acts, Reddy urged the government to look into the employees' demands. He warned the middlemen to pay the salaries of employees without any delay. "In times of coronavirus pandemic, the health workers did a yeoman service to the society. It's not fair for the people's representatives to leave health workers to their fate," the DCC chief said.

Referring to the healthcare and infrastructure in the MGM Hospital, he criticised the rulers for turning a blind eye.

He alleged that the government was encouraging the private hospitals by neglecting the State-run healthcare centres.

Both the TRS and the BJP were focused on mudslinging at each other rather than addressing the problems faced by the people, he said. The Congress will take part in the protests, if the problems of the third party contract and other employees were not addressed in two days, Reddy said. Further, he appealed to Opposition parties to unite and exert pressure on the government to address the justifiable demands of employees.

Senior Congress leaders Namindla Srinivas, Meesala Prakash, Kothapally Srinivas, Budha Jagan, Rahat Parveen and Banka Sarala were among others present.