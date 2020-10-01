Warangal: Cops aim to install 1 lakh CCTV cameras

Warangal: The aim is to install one lakh closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras in the Warangal Police Commissionerate limits, Commissioner of Police P Pramod Kumar said. Technology plays a crucial role in crime prevention and maintenance of law and order, the Commissioner said, inaugurating the 40 CCTV cameras installed between Hanamkonda police station and bus station here on Wednesday.



He said that the footage is useful for police in identifying the criminals and it also works as evidence in the court of law. "We are making efforts to bring entire Warangal Police Commissionerate limits under the surveillance of CCTV cameras. All the feed is connected to the command control room in the police headquarters from where the police would monitor," Pramod Kumar said.

He emphasised on the need for installing CCTV cameras at all residential areas and commercial establishments. The presence of CCTV cameras deters wrongdoers from resorting to crime, he said. Referring to the advantages of CCTV cameras, he said that the CCTV cameras help people feel secure.

RTC Regional Manager A Sridhar, Central zone in-charge DCP Pushpa and Hanamkonda ACP Jithender Reddy, Inspector Dayakar were among others present.