Warangal: Cops focus on traffic issues during Medaram jatara

Warangal: Traffic management during the Sammakka Saralamma jatara is one of the major issues that need special emphasis. It may be mentioned here that the biennial jatara draws more than one crore devotees. With the majority of devotees turning to Medaram using private transport, the onus is on police to manage the flow of vehicles.

Commissioner of Police Tarun Joshi who has been entrusted with the responsibility of traffic management has on Tuesday traveled to Medaram by bus along with other officials. The Commissioner discussed at length with the officials about the measures to be taken to ensure free flow of vehicles from Pembarthi to Medaram during the peak of jatara. Later, Additional DGP Nagi Reddy also took part in the discussion that focused on various issues related to Medaram jatara.

Later, Nagi Reddy, Tarun Joshi and Mulugu superintendent of police Sangramsingh G Patil, East Zone DCP Venkatalaxmi, additional DCP Sai Chaitanya, Central Zone DCP Pushpa and additional DCP Vaibhav Gaikwad offered prayers at the altar of Sammakka Saralamma deities.