Warangal: Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries to get knowhow

Warangal: The beneficiaries of Dalit Bandhu scheme need to select viable and profitable units, Hanumakonda District Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu said.

In a review meeting with the officials and three beneficiaries of the Kamalapur mandal on Wednesday, he discussed at a length about the process of selecting and setting up units under the Dalit Bandhu scheme.

He told the three beneficiaries – Kanakam Ravinder of Kannur village, Nampally Rajender of Shanigaram and Matta Subhash of Kamalapur – to take ample of time before they zero in on units they wanted to set up with the Rs 10 lakh each provided under the Dalit Bandhu scheme.

It may be recalled here that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had announced the name of these three beneficiaries at the launch of Dalit Bandhu scheme at Shalapally village in Karimnagar district on August 16.

The Collector directed the officials to enlighten the three beneficiaries about the dairy industry by taking them to Karimnagar Dairy, and the country chicken farm. Additional collector Sandhya Rani, JD agriculture Usha Dayal, district industries general manager M Hariprassad and deputy transport commissioner Purushotham were among others present.