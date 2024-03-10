Warangal: DCCB head Marneni Ravinder quits BRS

Warangal : In a huge setback for the BRS, Warangal DCCB chairman Marneni Ravinder Rao quit the party. Marneni along with his wife and Inavole MPP Madhumathi joined the Congress in Hyderabad on Saturday. It’s been in the air for some time, to be precise since Congress’ triumph in Assembly polls, that Marneni couple has been maintaining a distance from the BRS.

Of late, the couple has been in touch with Vem Narender Reddy, advisor to the Telangana Government, who is also a close associate of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. Narender Reddy invited the couple by offering party scarves at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad. Later, he accompanied the couple to the Chief Minister. It may be noted here that Marneni Ravinder Rao is one of the staunch supporters of former minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao. Meanwhile, several BRS leaders led by State general secretary Nukala Naresh Reddy belonging to the Dornakal Assembly segment met at an undisclosed location in Maripeda mandal on Saturday. It’s learnt that they may join the Congress in the presence of Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on March 15.