  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Warangal

Warangal: DCCB head Marneni Ravinder quits BRS

Warangal: DCCB head Marneni Ravinder quits BRS
x
Highlights

In a huge setback for the BRS, Warangal DCCB chairman Marneni Ravinder Rao quit the party.

Warangal : In a huge setback for the BRS, Warangal DCCB chairman Marneni Ravinder Rao quit the party. Marneni along with his wife and Inavole MPP Madhumathi joined the Congress in Hyderabad on Saturday. It’s been in the air for some time, to be precise since Congress’ triumph in Assembly polls, that Marneni couple has been maintaining a distance from the BRS.

Of late, the couple has been in touch with Vem Narender Reddy, advisor to the Telangana Government, who is also a close associate of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. Narender Reddy invited the couple by offering party scarves at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad. Later, he accompanied the couple to the Chief Minister. It may be noted here that Marneni Ravinder Rao is one of the staunch supporters of former minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao. Meanwhile, several BRS leaders led by State general secretary Nukala Naresh Reddy belonging to the Dornakal Assembly segment met at an undisclosed location in Maripeda mandal on Saturday. It’s learnt that they may join the Congress in the presence of Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on March 15.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X