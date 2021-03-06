Warangal: Education is Rudrama's poll plank

Warangal: Where have gone all those leaders, who fought tooth and nail for the separate statehood, Rani Rudrama, the Yuva Telangana Party (YTP) candidate for the election to Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates Council seat, questioned, stating that political power has gone into the hands of those, who never participated in the agitation and Telangana antagonists. Telangana Movement lived on the aspirations of 'Neellu, Nidhulu and Niyamakalu' (water, funds and employment), but people got nothing after seven-year rule of the TRS, she said.

Speaking at 'Meet the Press' programme here on Friday, she accused the TRS government of neglecting education system. "The government intentionally ignored the State-run educational institutions, which have been languishing without proper infrastructure and adequate teaching and non-teaching staff. The conspiracy is to promote the private and corporate entities," she alleged. Healthcare is the other major sector that was totally ignored, she said, emphasising the need for exerting pressure on the government to redeem it. All the hospitals in the State are reeling under staff crunch, she said, asserting that Yuva Telangana Party will work for bringing an employment policy. Rani Rudrama said that she would raise her voice in the Council if she was elected from the Grads constituency seat.

Referring to the 71 candidates in the fray for the Grads Council seat, she said that it reflects the spirit of democracy. She assured that she will work to reinstate the field assistants of the MGNREGS who lost their jobs. She said that Jitta Balakrishna Reddy had established the Yuva Telangana Party with an aim to bring justice to the distressed sections.

Press Club president Thumma Sridhar Reddy, vice-president Venkat, senior journalists Krishna Reddy and BR Lenin were among others present.