Warangal: Educationist Sunitha seeks Congress ticket

Warangal: Educationist Boddu Sunitha emerged as one of the strong aspirants seeking the ticket for the Warangal Lok Sabha (SC reserved) seat. Her husband Anand Kumar has been the Congress SC Cell State coordinator for many years. The couple owns St Paul’s School, Hanumakonda, one of the oldest and reputed educational institutions in the erstwhile Warangal district.

Speaking to media persons here on Monday, Sunitha said that her family has been supporting the Congress for more than three generations without expecting any post. “Since the times of Indira Gandhi, I am interested in politics. Even though I have been interested in politics since the time of Indira Gandhi, I kept my focus on education. Indira, Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka remained an inspiration to me,” Sunitha said.

Sunitha who applied for the Warangal Lok Sabha seat appealed to the AICC and the TPCC to consider her candidature. She sought the seat under the women’s quota. Sunitha who also commands the support of the Christian community is confident of winning the election. Recently, the local pastors under the aegis of the Tri-Cities Christian Fellowship expressed their support for Sunitha. Botla Bikshapathi, one of the top leaders of the MRPS also vouched his support to Sunitha. Sunitha says that as the principal of the St. Paul’s School, she has links with the people in the erstwhile Warangal district.