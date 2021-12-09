Warangal: Farmers caught in catch-22 situation

Warangal: The farmers are caught between 'devil and the deep blue sea' as the State government makes it clear that the paddy produced in the upcoming Yasangi (Rabi) has no takers. With not much time left for them to prepare for an alternative crop for the rabi, the situation is helplessly poised for the farmers.



"With the sparring Centre and State on one side and adverse local climatic conditions on the other, we were stranded in the no-man's-land. This is nothing but betrayal of sorts. The government is aware of the fact that the soil in this part of the region is conducive for paddy. There is no guarantee of getting a good yield even if we go for cultivating other crops such as pulses or maize," says Rajaiah Odela, a farmer from Pallaruguda under Sangem mandal in Warangal district, to The Hans India.

Rajaiah, who is determined to go for paddy has begun preparing seedlings for transplantation. Responding to the government's suggestion not to cultivate paddy, he said, "The field is marshy, and at this point of time it's difficult to prepare it for other crops. Come what may, I am forced to face the consequences."

It may be noted here that every crop needs an action plan. It is not easy to go for alternative crops just like that as the farmers are not acquainted with cultivating other crops nor did the agricultural officials sensitized them.

The All India Kisan Federation (AIKF), state joint secretary Peddarapu Ramesh, says " Groundnut, as per the government, is one of the alternative crops; however, farmers need to have knowledge of costs to be incurred, seed availability, use of pesticides and marketing etc.,"

Kodeti Babu, a farmer from Banjarapally under Sangem mandal, said, "Instead of risking with paddy, I have decided to go for maize, but I have no expectations of getting a good yield. I believe in the principle that a farmer should never leave his field empty. I am against giving a crop holiday." Ganta Damodar Reddy of Kaluvala village in Mahabubabad district who practices nature farming in 13 acres, said, "80 per cent of the farmers in our region are stuck to paddy cultivation in the Rabi season, despite the government's warning. Lack of awareness is leading the farmers to go for paddy. Had the agricultural officials educated the farmers beforehand, it could have been a different scenario." Admitting the seed problem, he mentioned that the agricultural officials were not in a position to give assurance to farmers.