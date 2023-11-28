Warangal has witnessed many important moments during struggle for Telangana: KCR

Warangal : Chief Minister and BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday said that Warangal was the stage for many important moments in the Telangana movement, the biggest public meeting was held here and we achieved Telangana with the blessings of Goddess Bhadrakali. He said that this Orugallu stood as a witness to the glory of Telangana history and thousand years of Telangana history, and he bowed his head to this heroic land.

He participated in the public meeting held in Warangal. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the state government has given a lot of respect to Warangal and Kakatiya art tower has been put in the state seal. He also said that the programme to repair the ponds has been named as Mission Kakatiya. Thus, we have paid true tribute to the Kakatiya kings. He recalled that Kaloji and Prof. Jayashankar sir had blessed him when he started the movement.

He appealed to people to think carefully and vote in the assembly elections. He said that their vote will decide the future of Telangana and Warangal constituencies in five years. Congress leaders are again saying that it is Indiramma's kingdom, but there is no other kingdom so poor. It is said that many anarchies took place in Indiramma's kingdom and 400 people who agitated for Telangana were shot dead. He reminded that everyone was put in jails under emergency. Do you want such a kingdom of Indiramma, he asked.