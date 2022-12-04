Warangal: Inugurthy to see all-round growth

Warangal: Better late than never, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said, stating that Inugurthy would have become mandal headquarters long ago. He along with Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod took part in the inauguration of Inugurthy mandal on Sunday. Some leaders with vested interests obstructed Inugurthy becoming mandal headquarters, he added. It may be recalled here that the State Government has decided to create another mandal in Mahabubabad district with Inugurthy village as its headquarters, a couple of months ago. With this, Mahabubabad district will now have 18 mandals.

Stating that he was adopting Inugurthi mandal, Errabelli assured the locals of ensuring all round development in the region. "Plans are afoot to construct a building that houses all the government offices," Errabelli said, recalling his association with Inugurthy village. He heaped praise on the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for providing irrigation facilities in the region that was hitherto known for famine conditions.

Errabelli criticised the BJP-led Central Government for its anti-farmer policies. Despite the Centre's pressure to install meters for motors (agricultural pump sets), KCR is unwilling to do so for the welfare of farmers, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Satyavathi Rathod launched a scathing attack against YSRTP President YS Sharmila. "Sharmila has been spreading misinformation to tarnish the image of TRS Government. Her (Sharmila) father and former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy was an antagonist of Telangana," Rathod said. She said that Sharmila should not forget that people in the region had obstructed her brother (now chief minister of AP) YS Jagan Mohan Reddy entering Mahabubabad in 2010. People will teach Sharmila a fitting lesson if she continues verbal attacks against KCR, she said.

On the other hand, the BJP-led Centre is envious of all round development in Telangana. The Centre has been harassing TRS leaders by instigating enforcement directorate (ED), CBI and IT, she alleged. Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraj Ravichandra and Mahabubabad Lok Sabha member Maloth Kavitha, MLA Shankar Naik and sarpanch Rammurthy were among others present.