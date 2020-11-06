Warangal: IPL betting gangs busted

Warangal: Task Force police busted two cricket betting gangs in Hanamkonda on Thursday night when they were placing bets over the match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals.

Four people – Nerella Pramod, Polamena Prakash, Pittala Prashanth and Konda Murali – were betting on the game over phones when the cops raided the house of Nerella Pramod in Gudi Bandala Colony under Hanamkonda police station limits. During police inquiry, they confessed that they have been betting since the start of the IPL. Inspector Nandiram Naik informed that they have seized Rs 31,000 and four smart mobile phones, which they used for placing bets. The culprits were handed over to Hanamkonda SI, he added.

In another incident on the same night, police apprehended two persons - Gade Amar and Md Munawar, one was home guard at IB office and another police home guard, while they were doing betting near Ambedkar junction.

Task force inspector G Madhu said Rs 15,000 cash and two mobile phones were seized from them.