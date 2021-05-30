Warangal: Jab to super-spreaders is good idea says Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Warangal: Covid-19 vaccination process is expected to be completed by December this year, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. Inaugurating a vaccination centre exclusively for the super-spreaders here on Saturday, he heaped praise on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for giving priority to the super-spreaders. The idea of the CM is to stop the spread of coronavirus by identifying the potential super-spreaders and administering them the vaccine, Errabelli said.

The authorities have identified nearly 91,500 super-spreaders and the vaccination programme is ongoing at Inner Wheel Club, RR Gardens, Vishnupriya Gardens, Madikonda Multipurpose Hall and GMR gardens in Bheemaram, the Minister said.

In another programme at the Academic Hall in the MGM Hospital, the minister lauded the 1986 Batch doctors of the Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) who donated health equipment worth around Rs 20 lakh to the MGM Hospital. Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences Registrar Dr Praveen Devulapalli was among other doctors who donated the equipment – 10 Bi-Pap machines, 50 Bi-Pap masks, 125 oxygen flow meters, 10 multichannel monitors, 350 PPE kits and 1,000 N-95 masks.

Later, Errabelli inaugurated a 50-bed black fungus ward in the MGM hospital. He directed the Urban district collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu and MGM hospital superintendent Dr V Chandrasekhar to address the problems faced by the medical staff in the hospital with immediate effect. He expressed satisfaction over the functioning of the command control room.

Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar, Mayor Gundu Sudharani, MPs Pasunuri Dayakar, Banda Prakash and Municipal Commissioner Pamela Satpathy were among others present.