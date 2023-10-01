Warangal: K Chandrasekhar Rao paved way for prosperity of fishermen says Aroori Ramesh

Warangal : By supplying free fish seedlings, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao paved the way for the economic growth of the fishermen community, Wardhannapet MLA Aroori Ramesh said. Releasing fishlings worth around Rs 4.64 lakh in the Konareddycheruvu (tank) at Wardhannapet on Saturday, Aroori Ramesh said that while the fishermen community across the country is in distress its other way around in Telangana.

The MLA said that the fishermen community was also getting subsidised loans and vehicles under the IFDS. The government was also giving subsidies to buy prime quality nets, two-wheelers, luggage autos, vehicles for mobile shops to sell fish. The government was also providing training in processing and marketing of fish to the fishermen to improve their skills.