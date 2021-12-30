Warangal: Kadiyam Srihari releases Hans India calendar

Warangal: MLC and former Deputy Chief Minister Kadiyam Srihari released the 2022 calendar brought out by The Hans India at his residence here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Kadiyam Srihari heaped praise on The Hans India management and staff for maintaining high standards in journalism. He wished The Hans India and its readers a wonderful New Year. The Hans India advertisement wing assistant general manager V Venkateshwar Rao, staff photographer G Shyam Kumar, advertisement manager Kanaveni Odelu Yadav, ad executive M Raghu, circulation officer K Srinivas and assistant circulation officer Raj Kumar were among others present.