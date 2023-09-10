Warangal: Kakatiya Musical garden on revival path

Warangal: Kakatiya Musical Garden, adjacent to Bhadrakali Lake, once a most sought-after recreation centre in Warangal for the locals and outsiders slipped into oblivion with the authorities failing to maintain it properly. The 15-acre musical garden that was thrown open in 1994 drew a lot of visitors especially due to the musical fountain which was a new concept in those days. After a few years, the garden lost its charm due to lack of maintenance.

Against this backdrop, the government entrusted the resurrection of the musical garden with the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA). As part of the Rs 3 crore refurbishment plan, the authorities have taken up the revival plan of the musical fountain, construction of a butterfly park, a children’s play area, besides providing space for adventure sports.

Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar who along with the Hanumakonda district collector Sikta Patnaik and KUDA chairman Sunder Raj Yadav inspected the progress of ongoing work at the musical garden on Saturday said that they also have plans to construct a convention centre and a star hotel that enhance the aesthetics and comfort of the tourists. “It will be an added attraction in addition to many historical places across the erstwhile Warangal district, making Hanumakonda a tourism hub,” Vinay said. Municipal commissioner Rizwab Basha Shaik and KUDA official E Ajith Reddy were among others present.