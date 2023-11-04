Live
Warangal: ‘KCR failed miserably’
Prakash assures locals of developing Parkal constituency that has been languishing under the BRS rule
Warangal : “The BRS Government, which was mired in corruption, miserably failed to fulfil the aspirations of the people,” Parkal constituency’s Congress candidate and former MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy said. Revuri kicked off his election campaign from Katakshapur village after offering prayers at the Laxmi Narasimha Swamy Temple at Kommala on Friday.
Addressing a gathering at House Buzurg village, Revuri assured the locals of developing the entire Parkal constituency that has been languishing under the rule of the BRS.
“KCR who promised to turn the State into Bangaru Telangana has in fact reduced it to ashes,” Revuri said. “The KCR government failed to fulfil its several promises such as three acres to Dalits, double bedroom houses to the poor and unemployment allowance to the jobless,” he added.
“It needs a cohesive effort to send the KCR government packing,” he said, accusing the ruling BRS leaders of failing to focus on issues faced by the people. “The Congress is the only alternative to lead the State and the Centre replacing BRS and the BJP,” he said. “The Congress will fulfil all its ‘Six Guarantees’ - Mahalakshmi, Rythu Bharosa, Gruha Jyothi, Indiramma Houses, Yuva Vikasam and Cheyutha given to the people,” Revuri said. He appealed to the cadre to expose the failures of the BRS Government besides highlighting the Six Guarantees of the Congress.