Warangal: KCR to visit MGMH today

Warangal: A couple of days after his visit to Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad, a Covid-19 designated facility, the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was to inspect Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital (MGMH) in Warangal, the second largest city after Hyderabad, on Friday. The primary objective of the CM is to instill confidence among Covid-19 patients undergoing treatment in the State-run hospitals.

During his visit to Gandhi Hospital, the CM interacted with the patients and elicited information about the treatment being provided at the hospital, besides assuring them the best treatment for their speedy recovery.

Ahead of CM's visit, the Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao inspected the MGMH on Thursday. He reviewed arrangements with the officials. Later, Errabelli also visited Warangal Central Prison.

It may be noted here that the minister had earlier revealed that there was a proposal to construct a super-speciality hospital on the premises of Warangal Central Prison, adjacent to Kakatiya Medical College, by relocating it to Dharmasagar mandal.

The CM is scheduled to land at the Arts College helipad at 11 am. After a brief stay at Rajya Sabha member Capt. V Laxmikantha Rao's residence, KCR will proceed to Warangal Central Prison. After lunch break at Capt. Rao's residence, the CM will inspect the MGMH at 2pm. he will leave for Hyderabad at 4 pm.