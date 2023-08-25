Warangal: Kondas silently work their way through

Warangal : Even as the BRS appeared a step ahead of its opponents by announcing the candidates for the 115 constituencies, former minister Konda Surekha, the Congress’ most likely candidate to be in the fray from Warangal East constituency in the forthcoming elections to the Assembly, is on a silent mission to garner the support of the people.

Surekha who won the Warangal East seat in 2014 elections shifted to Parkal constituency following a rift with the TRS/BRS and lost that election. Surekha who considered it as a cardinal mistake has decided to contest from the Warangal East seat, and it is said that she has the support of the TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy. Even though Warangal DCC president Errabelli Swarna is in the race for the ticket, more or less TPCC is in favour of Surekha, party sources say.

The game plan of the Kondas is simple. While Surekha goes out on campaign trail, her husband and former MLC Konda Murali clears her path strategically. The Kondas have a huge following in the constituency besides caste equations that plays a vital role in the elections. While Surekha belongs to the Padmashali community her husband Konda Murali is from Munnuru Kapu. Both the communities have a major share of voters in the constituency. This apart, a major chunk of voters belong to the minorities – Muslims and Christians. The Kondas have always maintained cordial relationships with the Muslims. It may be recalled here that Surekha, the then Warangal East MLA, had come in support of the Muslims when the followers of Nannapuneni Narender, the then Warangal mayor, allegedly opposed and damaged the under-construction Iqbal Minar.