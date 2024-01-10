Warangal: Lakes in dire straits

Warangal: “The polluted waterbodies are impacting the aquatic and human life,” CPM district secretariat member M Chukkaiah said. A CPM delegation led by Chukkaiah inspected the condition of several water bodies including Nagulakunta near Kadipikonda and two other lakes near Somidi. Revealing the two-day survey details here on Tuesday, Chukkaiah said that all the water bodies are full of water hyacinth, sewage, and other wastes, and are causing an obnoxious smell.

“The irrigation department is maintaining a stoic silence even though these water bodies are adversely impacting the lake ecosystem. The polluted waters are causing a huge loss to the farmers and fishermen who depended on these ponds. Moreover, these polluted water bodies are adversely affecting the groundwater,” Chukkaiah and added, “The fish produced in these ponds will have hazardous effects on human life.”

Chukkaiah demanded the Hanumakonda district collector Sikta Patnaik to take necessary action to protect all the lakes in the region. “If the aesthetics are improved, these lakes have the potential to draw tourists,” he added.

Chukkaiah urged the environmentalists, local Corporators and others to come forward to exert pressure on the government. He threatened to launch an agitation if the administration failed to take measures to protect the ponds from pollution. CPM leaders B Ramakrishna, B Venkataiah, Shankara Lingam and V Appaiah, O Sambaiah, Gaddam Ashok and Jampala Ramesh were among others present.