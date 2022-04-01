Warangal: MGMH takes measures to eradicate rats menace

Warangal: After the appalling situation where a patient identified as Srinivas became a victim of the rat attack, the MGMH staff has now geared up the sanitation works at the hospital. The MGMH staff has put up rat traps bones in every ward and room to catch the rats. It is said that hospital officials are also planning to hold a cleaning programme to eradicate the rats' issue in the hospital. It is reported that Srinivas's health condition is critical and he will be shifted to Hyderabad for further treatment. Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao is reported to pay a visit to MGMH and meet the patient Srinivas and also enquire about his health.

It is to mention here that the appalling state of affairs in the State-run Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital (MGMH), said to be the lifeline of north Telangana, have to fore once again. This time around it's not about the treatment but rodents nibbling the hands and legs of a patient. The 38-year-old Kadarla Srinivas of Bheemaram in the city who has been suffering from ailments related to the lungs and liver was admitted to the Respiratory Intensive Care Unit (RICU) ward in the MGMH on March 26.

Srinivas woke up on Thursday morning only to find his bed was full of blood bled from his hands and legs and with marks of rats nibbling. The patient's relatives brought the issue to the notice of the hospital management. In fact, the rats had already bitten Srinivas on the night he was admitted. Then the hospital staff gave him some medicines to heal the injuries. Srinivas, who is already in a critical condition, has now lost a lot of blood, according to family members. It's learnt that the patent was on a ventilator when the incident took place.

It may be mentioned here that Srinivas was admitted to MGMH after undergoing treatment for a few days in a private hospital, unable to bear the expenses, family members brought him to MGMH. Meanwhile, Warangal District Additional Collector Srivastava who inspected the RICU sought clarification from the hospital superintendent. According to Superintendent Dr B Srinivas Rao, the patient's attendants kept the windows and bathroom doors open and the rats sneaked inside.

The MGMH sources say that they have been experiencing rat menace for some time. Despite several complaints, there was no change in the situation, they said. This is not the first time that such an incident took place at the MGMH. A couple of years ago, it was found that rats nibbled bodies in the mortuary.