Warangal: Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao distributes units under various schemes

Warangal: Telangana made remarkable progress in just nine years, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said on Friday, referring to the welfare and developmental activity carried out by the State government. The Minister who addressed gatherings at Raiparthy, Thorrur and Palakurthi as part of Telangana Formation Day celebrations distributed assets to the beneficiaries under various schemes.

“Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao struck a perfect balance in the implementation of welfare and developmental programmes. Several welfare and developmental programmes have become a beacon for other States in the country,” Errabelli said. The government was providing Aasara pensions to 44.12 lakh people. It’s a massive number compared to the State’s population of 3.5 crore, he said.

Farmers in the united Andhra Pradesh experienced severe power cuts; however, since the formation of Telangana they have been getting uninterrupted power supply free of cost, Errabelli said.

The KCR Nutrition Kit scheme is a boon for the pregnant women as it was aimed at reducing anaemia and improving haemoglobin levels in them, he added. The government has been promoting caste-based occupations such as the distribution of sheep and goats to Golla Kurumas etc, he said.

The Mission Bhagiratha, the brainchild of KCR, not only ended water woes of the people but also put a check on water-borne diseases, he said. KCR turned Telangana as a symbol of ‘Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb’ culture, Errabelli said.

The minister distributed sheep units besides financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each to caste-based artisans. He also distributed double bedroom houses to 45 journalists at Thorrur.