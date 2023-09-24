Warangal: ‘NXplorers fostering scientific temper’

Warangal : The NXplorers Carnival held at Hanumakonda on Saturday was a spectacle of brilliance where over 146 students from Mahatma Jyotirao Phule (MJP) government schools that participated. This included five districts - Hanumakonda, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Jangaon and Bhupalpally who showcased their innovative ideas in the areas of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics). A total of 48 ‘change projects’ were exhibited, which were finally selected from hundreds of entries.

“I have observed that NXplorers has the capability to drive children towards a bright future by enabling them to solve the most complex global problems with simple local solutions. Kudos to Smile Foundation for rolling out this programme, which enhances scientific temper among the students,” said M Manohar Reddy, Regional Coordinating Officer (RCO), BCWREIS.

A bio-energy concept by MJP School (Girls), Kazipet, exhibited how biogas could be converted into electricity for usage in household gadgets. A classroom alert alarm system developed by MJP (Girls) School, Peddapur showcased how a time-bound alert is generated through a sensor wherein if students had left the class, automatically the lights and fans would be switched off, saving energy. An organic water purification project built by MJP (Boys), Kamalapur, was about an organic water purification system using the corn copper, resulting in energy saving.