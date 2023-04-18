Warangal: Petition filed for cancellation of Sanjay's bail

Warangal: The Special Public Prosecutor (PP) M Satyanarayana Goud filed a petition in the Fourth Munsiff Magistrate Court here on Monday for the cancellation of bail given to the BJP State president Bandi Sanjay. It may be recalled here that the police arrested Sanjay (A-1) in connection with the SSC Hindi question paper circulation on WhatsApp. Sanjay was released on April 7 after the Magistrate R Anitha had granted him conditional bail on April 6.

Against this backdrop, the Special PP appealed to the court to cancel Bandi Sanjay's bail and allow for police custody. The Special PP told the court that Sanjay was not cooperating with the police in furtherance of the case inquiry. Sanjay who didn't handover his mobile phone to the police is continuing his provoking speeches at his meetings. The Fourth Munsiff Magistrate Court Judge M Saritha posted the case to Tuesday (April 18).

Meanwhile, it's learnt that C Vidyasagar Reddy, the advocate for Bandi Sanjay, did not receive any notice from the court. He said that a counter will be filed if they receive any notice on Bandi Sanjay bail cancellation petition.