Warangal: Plans afoot to appoint karobars

Warangal: The Panchayat secretaries who are burdened with heavy workload may have a reason to smile in the near future. The State Government is mulling over appointing karobars to assist the panchayat secretaries, the Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said, responding to the junior Panchayat secretaries who met him in his camp office in Hyderabad on Friday. The junior Panchayat secretaries met the Minister to submit a memorandum in regard with the implementation of PRC and other issues. The Minister assured them of looking into their demands after the completion of their contract period.

"Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's decision to recruit 9,355 junior Panchayat secretaries on contract basis has been bearing fruits with the villages witnessing an all-round development. Before this, only 3,396 villages had Panchayat secretaries," Errabelli said.

"The government is considering the proposal to appoint karobars in Gram Panchayats which have a larger population. The move is to help the Panchayat secretaries who have massive workload," the Minister said. He lauded the efforts of Panchayat secretaries in successfully conducting the phases of Palle Pragathi. The junior Panchayat secretaries also met the Panchayat Raj Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania.