Warangal: Plasma donors come forward to help Covid-19 patients

Warangal: With the number of Covid-19 positive cases continuing to rise in Warangal, there has been a phenomenal surge in demand for plasma donors. It may be noted here that plasma transfusion is one of the effective ways to treat coronavirus patients with comorbidities and severe symptoms. In this therapy, blood drafted from a recovered Covid-19 person is transfused into a recovering patient.



Against this backdrop, good news for the patients in Warangal as the Telangana Plasma Donors Association (TPDA) has come forward to extend its services in Warangal. Speaking to media persons here on Monday, the TPDA State President Gudur Narayana Reddy has said that keeping the demand for plasma in Warangal and Hanamkonda, they have decided to help the Covid-19 patients. He said that plasma has been proved to be the one of the best treatment methods to treat the patients.

Reddy said that EV Srinivas Rao has been appointed as the vice president of the TPDA and he would be the in-charge of the association's operations in Warangal and Hanamkonda. "EV Srinivas Rao will coordinate with the patients who require plasma and also with hospitals," Reddy said.

He said that as per World Health Organisation (WHO) the spread of Covid-19 would continue for a few more months as there was no dependable medicine yet available to treat the patients.

Reddy said they have been planning to extend the TPDA services in Khammam and Karimnagar soon. He claimed that the TPDA has so far provided plasma to nearly 1,000 Covid-19 patients.