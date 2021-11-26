Warangal: Pochampally all set to get elected as MLC unopposed

Warangal: With no one left in the fray for the election to the Legislative Council seat under Warangal Local Authorities' Constituency, TRS candidate Pochampally Srinivas Reddy is all set to be declared elected unanimously. After the scrutiny on Wednesday, the district Collector and Election Officer B Gopi declared that nominations of four candidates of the total 14 were found to be in order.

The authorities who deferred the scrutiny of Beeram Devender Reddy (Independent) declared rejection on Thursday.

Three candidates ,all independents like Manthri Srishailam of Jangaon, Pothuraju Raju of Ramachandrapuram in Mahabubabad district and Banoth Roop Singh of Rainya Thanda under Kothaguda mandal in Mahabubabad district withdrew from the contest leaving Pochampally Srinivas Reddy unopposed. However, the officials will declare it formally after the end of withdrawals on November 26.

Meanwhile, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao, MLA Aroori Ramesh, MLC-elect Kadiyam Srihari and Telangana Vikalangula Cooperative Corporation (TVCC) chairman K Vasudeva Reddy greeted Pochampally Srinivas Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion, Errabelli Dayakar Rao thanked all the local body representatives for supporting the candidature of Pochampally.

"The welfare and developmental programmes introduced by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao have become a beacon for the other States in the country," Errabelli said.