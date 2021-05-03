Warangal: Polls expose chinks in TRS armoury

Warangal: Notwithstanding the decisive victory it has posted in the elections to the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC), the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has exposed a few chinks in its armoury, especially in the Divisions spread across Warangal West constituency, represented by Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar.

The TRS lost nine of the 26 Divisions in the Warangal West with the BJP seizing four, Congress three and two independents making merry. In Warangal West constituency, represented by ruling party's Nannapuneni Narender, the TRS won 20 Divisions out of the 24, conceding two apiece to BJP and independents. The TRS won nine of the 13 Divisions spread across Wardhannapet constituency. All the three Divisions in the Parkal constituency went to the TRS.

It's said that alleged land grabbing accusations against Vinay Bhaskar had proved detrimental to the TRS' candidates in the elections to the urban local body (ULB). This apart, rebels also played a significant role in the loss of TRS candidates in the West constituency. It may be recalled here that a few TRS aspirants staged protests when they were denied tickets in the run up to elections.

Although the party leadership managed to silence them, it didn't work for the TRS, the TRS sources say. "This is one of the reasons that helped the BJP to post a few victories," a senior TRS leader told The Hans India, on condition of anonymity.

The outcome of the elections to the GWMC not only enhanced the image of Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, but also saw him as the unopposed leader in the erstwhile Warangal district. He led the campaign for the TRS right from the day one to the last day of electioneering.