Warangal: Private teachers demand justice

Warangal: It has been almost a year since the closure of private schools due to coronavirus pandemic. However, the State government is yet to respond to the misery of private teachers who lost their jobs, Telangana All Private Teachers Association (TAPTA) founder president Chandarlal Naik Chouhan said. Speaking at the Maha Sankalpa Deeksha attended by a large number of teachers here on Sunday, he demanded the government to rescue the private teachers by paying Rs 1.20 lakh (at the rate of Rs 10,000 per month) compensation with immediate effect.



He warned the ruling TRS party stating that teachers would teach a lesson to it in the ensuing election to the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Constituency by voting against it. "The government which has no concern towards the private teachers made them to seek alms for a living," Chouhan said. He told the teachers to tell their students who completed graduation to vote with a social responsibility.

Warangal DCC president N Rajender Reddy who expressed his solidarity with the protesting teachers told Chouhan to organise an all-party meeting to intensify their stir. He assured to bring Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N Uttam Kumar Reddy and A Revanth Reddy to that all-party meeting.

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Gujjula Premender Reddy said that he would be the first to sit on the Deeksha if people elected him to the Council. TAPTA leaders V Mukundam, Surya Prakash, S Raju, Amar, A Naresh, Sujatha and Radhika were among others present.