Warangal: Prof Kodandaram slams KCR

Warangal: Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) president Prof Kodandaram, who is contesting for the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates Constituency, continued his whirlwind campaign in Warangal on Tuesday, meeting leaders of various organisations and seeking their support. Speaking at the Warangal Bar Association, he tried to drive home the point that the

TRS, which came to power by manifesting the aspirations of the people, totally failed in realising them.

"I am in the poll fray to fight for the deprived sections, who dreamt of good days in the separate State. In TRS government, we are witnessing exactly the opposite of what Prof Jayashankar had perceived. The TRS government put the very concept of the Telangana Movement - 'Neellu, Nidhulu and Niyamakalu' (water, funds and employment) - on the backburner, and pushed the State into a debt trap," Prof Kodandaram said. KCR deceived the people and their aspirations, he said.

Stating that he was not interested in posts, Prof Kodandaram said, "I would have sailed with the TRS and enjoyed power, if I am after the political posts."

He accused the TRS government of throttling the voice of the Opposition by hook or crook. "If the rulers in the undivided Andhra Pradesh were like KCR, we wouldn't have achieved Telangana," the TJS chief said.

The universities are languishing under the regime of KCR. The varsities are without vice-chancellors, teaching and non-teaching staff. The government has no concern to fill the vacant posts in the State service, but he ensured jobs to all his family members, while ignoring the unemployed youth, Prof Kodandaram said.