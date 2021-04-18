Warangal: QR Code complaint system launched

Warangal: The Warangal Police Commissionerate has launched a 'QR Code-based Complaint System' that enables users register their complaints with the She Teams which in turn act on swiftly to address the grievances on Saturday.

Releasing the QR Code scanning complaint wall posters here, Commissioner of Police Tarun Joshi said that the system allows women to lodge their complaints against harassment. It's quick and easy for women facing any kind of harassment. They can also give their feedback to assess women's safety in public places, he added.

The Commissioner said that the posters to scan the QR Code will be installed at public places – Bus station, Railway stations, theaters, educational institutes, malls and at all arterial junctions etc.

The women in distress can simply scan the QR Code and provide the relevant information, he said. The QR Code takes the users to https://qr.tspolice.gov.in where the users have to provide the relevant information. A special unit in the IT section that receives the information passes it on to She Teams quickly, so that they can resolve the issue. The details of the complainants will be kept confidential, he added.

Central Zone In-charge DCP Pushpa, Warangal She Team inspector Srinivas Rao and constable Mamatha and others were present.