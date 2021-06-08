Warangal: Rajanala Srihari to the rescue of fakirs

Warangal: At a time when people were reeling under the impact of coronavirus inflicted misery, the BJP and the Congress leaders were resorting to mudslinging on the State government, former SAAP Director and TRS leader Rajanala Srihari said.

Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, after distributing rice bags to more than 100 fakirs, he found fault with the BJP and the Congress leaders for trying to politicise every issue.

"Instead of criticising ruling TRS, the opposition leaders should focus on helping the poor who lost their livelihood due to coronavirus lockdown," Rajanala Srihari said.

It's unfortunate to take political mileage at a time when the nation is struggling to escape from the clutches of deadly virus, he said.

He said that the Opposition is envious of Chief Minister KCR and MA&UD Minister KTR who have been struggling to set right the economy of the State which took a dent due to coronavirus.