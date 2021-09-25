Warangal: RGV confirms biopic on Kondas

Warangal: A day after the biopic news of Konda couple made revelations, the maverick director Ram Gopal Varma, aka RGV has confirmed that the project is on and the entire movie will be shot in Warangal and nearby forests. The biopic storyline sails with the rebellion of the distressed sections against the feudal monarchy and the hegemony of the 1980s.

In a video message, RGV said that he was aware of rowdism in Vijayawada as he hails from that place. Later, he came to know the intensity of the factionism in Rayalaseema after a bomb blast near Rama Naidu Cine Studio in 2002.

RGV found even more interesting the armed rebellion and naxalism in Telangana. The movie is to explore Konda Murali's special relationship with the top naxal leader Ramakrishna, well known as RK. RGV sees the emergence of rebellious outburst in Konda Murali was out of compulsion and it was a necessity to counter the feudal monarchy of that time. Further, he added that it's still relevant in contemporary politics.

As part of his effort, RGV said, he had already met some former naxalites, police personnel and Konda couple to enlighten himself about the conflict. RGV wants to capture the nativity and the mood of the people, hence, he decided to shoot the biopic in and around Warangal surroundings. The shoot is likely to commence in a short while, sources say.

Quoting Karl Marx, the 19th-century philosopher and economist famous for his ideas about capitalism and Communism, RGV said that the great man told long ago about the struggle between capitalists and the working class.

Meanwhile, Konda followers say that RGV who is deft in handling such subjects would portray their leaders – Konda couple in right earnest.