Warangal: Rythu Vedika, a game changer

Warangal: There was a sea change in the situation of agriculture sector in erstwhile Warangal district, since the formation of Telangana, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. He along with Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy inaugurated eight Rythu Vedikas in Dharmasagar and Velair mandals of Warangal Urban District on Wednesday.

"Farmers suffered huge losses in united Andhra Pradesh due to power outages. Now, they have abundant irrigation facilities besides 24-hour uninterrupted power supply with the efforts of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao," Errabelli said.

He said that despite the economic slowdown inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic, the CM ensured financial assistance to farmers under the Rythu Bandhu scheme. This apart, the State Government was purchasing the entire paddy produced in the State without any support from the Centre, he added. The people in the State started to enjoy the fruits of Palle pragathi and Pattana Pragathi programmes, the brainchild of KCR, Errabelli said.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Niranjan Reddy said that the concept of Rythu Vedika is unique. It's seen as a game changer as the farmers are bound to reap harvest from the initiative that helps them share knowledge of agriculture and new developments, he added. He claimed that Rythu Bandhu is one of the biggest welfare schemes in the world. "After the completion of all the irrigation projects, 25 lakh acres will be able to get irrigation facilities in addition to the existing 1.06 crore acres," Niranjan Reddy said.

Chief Whip Vinay Bhaskar, Station Ghanpur MLA T Rajaiah, Rythu Bandhu Samithi State president Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, district coordinator Lalitha Yadav, Urban ZP chairman M Sudheer Kumar, DCCB chairman M Ravinder Rao, Enumamula market committee chairman Chintha Sadanandam and district collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu were among others present.