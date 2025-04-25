Warangal: SR students explore AI heights

Warangal: The Yantra-25 Project Expo at SR University saw a wave of innovation, and among the standout projects was VIVIDHA HUB, an AI-powered multilingual video transformation platform that received exceptional praise from the jury for its relevance, ingenuity, and real-world application.

Developed by a team of forward-thinking engineering students, VIVIDHA HUB is designed to revolutionize global content communication by offering automated video translation and voice cloning — all while preserving the speaker’s authentic voice tone. This project stands at the intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Natural Language Processing, and Media Technology.

Compared to traditional dubbing and subtitling services, the platform drastically reduces operational costs up to 90 per cent.

It maintains original background audio, preserving video aesthetics and viewer engagement. It uses advanced voice cloning to retain the original speaker’s voice style in translated versions.

The process: Upload a video - Transcription is generated automatically - Voice Cloning applies the selected language with original voice characteristics - The Final Video is ready for multilingual audiences.

With the tagline “Upload → Choose Language → Done,” VIVIDHA HUB provides a plug-and-play solution ideal for educators, content creators, media houses, and global businesses aiming for inclusive communication.

SR University’s Vice Chancellor, Dr. Deepak Garg, noted that projects like VIVIDHA HUB exemplify the future of content globalization, highlighting the importance of AI in democratizing knowledge and bridging cultural divides.

The jury committee, led by G Nagendra Kumar at the expo commended the team for their innovative approach and practical implementation.

As VIVIDHA HUB gains traction, the team is looking to collaborate with educational institutions, NGOs, and content platforms to pilot the solution across multiple languages and regions.