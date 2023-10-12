Warangal: SRU, SDSU ink pact to promote higher education

Warangal : The SR University (SRU) has entered into a groundbreaking partnership with San Diego State University (SDSU), USA, a prestigious institution known for its transformational research, international experiences, sustainability and entrepreneurship initiatives, internships, mentoring, and a wide range of student life and leadership opportunities.

The aim of the partnership is to promote international collaboration and enhance educational opportunities for students, faculty, and researchers. Through this partnership, the two universities will collaborate in the development of short-term customised programmes, Online International Learning programs, Integrated Masters and various progression pathways. The partnership will create a dynamic exchange of knowledge, ideas, and cultural diversity, opening new horizons for the participants.

SRU Vice-Chancellor Dr Deepak Garg said, “This MoU opens up a world of opportunities for our students and faculty. It strengthens our commitment to providing a global education and expanding our research horizons.” Dr Mahasweta Sarkar, Senior Associate Dean, Global Campus and Professor of Computer Engineering at San Diego State University thanked SRU for enabling SDSU to bring quality education at an optimal price to the students.

Education USA Fair

The SRU is to organise ‘Education USA Fair 2023’ on its Ananthasagar Campus, Hasanparthy, from 11 am to 3.30 pm on October 13. The SRU management said that representatives from at least 15 universities will take part in the ‘Education USA Fair 2023’. It’s a great opportunity for the students to get information about undergraduate and graduate programmes, PhD and Postdoctoral courses, Scholarships, Accommodation, Post-Study Work Visas and English proficiency test.