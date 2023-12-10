Warangal: Students told to focus on problem solving

Warangal : “The ‘Five-C’ formula - Confidence, Conviction, Commitment, Communication and Continuous Learning – is key to success,” Vice president & Global Head-Enterprise Cloud Apps and Sales Force LITMindree, Hyderabad, Amarnath Juluri said.

Speaking at the 39th and 40th Annual Graduation Day of the KITSW here on Saturday, he said, “In the ever-evolving landscape of Information Technology, we find ourselves at the forefront of groundbreaking advancements. We at LTIMindtree cherish our association with the KITSW, partnering with various campus connect programmes.”

Controller of Examinations, Kakatiya University, Warangal, Prof P Malla Reddy advised that the young graduates’ inquiry of questioning will lead to enhancing the skills for their future endeavours.

The former Rajya Sabha member and KITSW Governing Body Chairman Capt. V Lakshmikantha Rao suggested that engineers must work on real-world problems but not for money by keeping in mind the disparities between rural and urban demands.

Principal, KITS Warangal Prof K Ashoka Reddy said that the pass percentage of 2018-22 and 2019-23 passed-out batch is more than 93%. “There were 28 gold medals awarded for overall academic excellence in various engineering disciplines for the last two academic years. The institute witnessed good placement seasons over the last few years, with 95 % in 2021-22 and 82% in 2022-23 in multinational companies,” he said.

Faculty and management of the institute that included KITSW treasurer P Narayana Reddy, management members K Devi Prasad, A Satyanarayana Raju, A Harish, Registrar, M Komal Reddy, Dean academic affairs Prof K Venumadhav participated in the event.