Warangal: Telangana Liberation Day sees BJP, Congress blast TRS

Warangal: Notwithstanding the contradictions they have, both the BJP and the Congress have come down heavily on the TRS government for not observing the Telangana Liberation Day on Friday. Both hoisted national flags and paid tributes to the martyrs who laid down their lives fighting against the Nizam rule.

BJP Hanumakonda district president Rao Padma said that September 17 is one of the important days in the history of Telangana. "The Princely State of Hyderabad joined the Indian Union on September 17, 1948, after the Operation Polo was launched by the then Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel," she said. Referring to the importance given by the Maharashtra and the Karnataka governments which celebrate Liberation Day, she said that the successive governments had undermined the significance of the Telangana region. But the TRS government mortgaged the pride of Telangana people by opting not to celebrate the day, she added. Warangal DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy said that BJP has nothing to do with the Telangana Liberation Day. A section of BJP leaders are trying to portray it as a rift between the Hindu and Muslims, he said. "In fact, the Congress played a crucial role in the liberation of Telangana which was under the despotic rule of Nizams," Naini said. He recalled KCR's demand for celebrating Liberation Day during the Statehood movement. But after coming to power, he changed his tack because of friendship with the MIM, he flayed. It's unfortunate that the TRS government alone stayed away from the Telangana Liberation Day while all other parties observed it with gaiety, the DCC chief said. KCR was behaving like a Nizam and his regime needed to be ended quickly, he asserted. Naini said that time has come for the people to launch an agitation against the TRS government which betrayed the aspirations of people in the region.