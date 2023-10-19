Warangal: Trade unions vow to support Vinay

Warangal : Both the Congress and the BJP have never worked for the welfare of the people, Chief whip D Vinay Bhaskar said. Interacting with the people as part of Praja Ashirvada Yatra at Ram Nagar in Hanumakonda on Wednesday, he said that the BJP and the Congress failed to resolve the issues faced by the farmers and working class.

Accusing the BJP of hampering the development of Telangana, Vinay urged people to teach a fitting lesson to that a party. Both the major Opposition Parties – the Congress and the BJP – make their presence felt only when the elections around.

“The BRS Government stood by the people in the last nine years. It worked for the welfare of the farmers by introducing Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, 24-hour free power supply etc,” Vinay said. “Before 2009 when I was the Corporator, I struggled to get funds for the development of my division. Now the scenario has changed. Each division got funds anywhere between Rs 20 crore and Rs 50 crore,” Vinay said. Leaders T Janardhan Goud, Sugunakar Reddy and Veerender were among others present. Meanwhile, the leaders of the various trade unions expressed their support to Vinay, the BRS candidate for the Warangal West constituency in the ensuing elections for the Assembly.