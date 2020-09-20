Warangal: TRS focuses on Council seat

Warangal: Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said that the claims of BJP State president Bandi Sanjay were totally wrong, referring to the former's remarks that the State government was entirely dependent on the Centre in the implementation of welfare schemes.



Speaking at the TRS party preparatory meet for the upcoming elections to the Graduates Council seat Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda, here, on Saturday he said that it is unfair for Bandi Sanjay to say that the State schemes are being funded by the Central government. "Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is a visionary and had introduced several welfare schemes with an eye on the future," Errabelli said.

"The State government was spending Rs 11,000 crore just for the elderly persons' pensions. Of which the Centre's share is just Rs 200 crore," he pointed.

Both the Congress and BJP are hellbent on blaming the TRS government on some pretext, he said. It is time for the TRS cadres to teach a lesson to the Congress and BJP by thrashing them in the elections to the Graduates Council seat, Errabelli said.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod expressed confidence that TRS will keep its slate clean by winning the Council elections. He urged the party cadres to focus on enrolling the graduates in the voter list. MLC Pochampally Srinivas Reddy, MLC elections examiner TSIIC chairman G Balamallu, Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao, MLA A Ramesh, Telangana Vikalangula co-operative corporation chairman K Vasudeva Reddy and DCCB chairman M Ravinder Rao were among others present.