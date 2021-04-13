Warangal: TRS to retort BJP in same tone

Warangal: It's appalling to see the BJP leaders' abusive language especially against Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao said. Addressing a press conference here on Monday, he said that TRS cadres too come out lambasting the BJP leaders in a similar vein if the saffron party leaders didn't change their offensive language.

"BJP leaders may have had the wrong notion that they would gain political mileage if they abuse KCR. We have been quite all these days, but we will not excuse them anymore. The TRS will answer them in a befitting manner," KTR said. Neither Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor Home Minister Amit Shah would be spared when TRS starts to attack the BJP, he added.

He found fault with the ABVP activists, who obstructed his convoy earlier in the day during his hectic schedule. "The TRS government provided 1.32 lakh jobs in the last seven years. Did Narendra Modi, who promised two crore jobs per year, fulfill his vow," he questioned. The BJP-led Centre, which has been looking to privatise all the public sector units (PSUs), has no moral right to criticise the TRS government, he added.

Further, KTR advised BJP State president Bandi Sanjay to maintain decorum when he goes offensive against KCR. He said that the need of the hour is a healthy relation between the Centre and the State. "Instead of complementing the TRS government's efforts by providing adequate funds, the BJP was engaged in nitpicking," KTR said. Referring to the Railway coach factory in Kazipet and steel plant in Bayyaram, he demanded the BJP to answer why it had failed to fulfill the assurances given under the AP Reorganisation Act-2014. Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Satyavathi Rathod, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar, legislators Nannapuneni Narender, K Srihari and T Rajaiah were among others present.