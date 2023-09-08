Warangal: Welfare schemes benefit only BRS cadres says Congress

Warangal : Congress top leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra created an indelible mark in the hearts of the people, Hanumakonda DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy said.

Rahul Gandhi laid the foundation for a better tomorrow with his yatra. Bharat Jodo Yatra was a people’s movement unequaled in history. The yatra brought out issues like economic inequalities, price rise, unemployment, social injustices, subversion of Constitution etc, he said.

Marking the first anniversary of the 4,000 km Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi, the Congress leaders took out Sankalp Yatra in Hanumakonda on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, Reddy said that the Congress has always worked for the welfare of the people; on the other hand, the BRS MLAs are extending welfare schemes especially Dalit Bandhu and Gruha Laxmi to their cadres only.

The BRS’ double bedroom houses promise to the poor remained unfulfilled. The SC, ST, BC communities were not getting subsidised loans, Reddy said. The MLA is not interested in distributing the double bedroom houses that were already constructed, he said.

The BRS leaders who claim that they have developed Warangal need to answer why the colonies are waterlogged whenever it rains in the region, Reddy said.

When the Opposition leaders point out lack of development, the BRS leaders are carrying out attacks on them besides foisting false cases against them, he added. It’s not fair to throttle the voice of the Opposition, Reddy said, accusing the BRS leaders of being undemocratic.