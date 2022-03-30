Warangal: ZPs urge Centre to procure paddy

Warangal: Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy sought the authorities to reschedule the crop loans of the farmers whose standing crops were damaged due to unseasonal rains and hailstorm in January. Speaking at the Zilla Parishad general body meeting here on Wednesday, he urged the administration to speed up the process so that farmers would have some relief.

The general body passed a resolution introduced by the ZP Floor Leaders (TRS) Peddi Swapna, urging the Central government to procure the entire paddy produced in Rabi by Telangana famers. The resolution will be sent to the Centre, ZP chairperson Gandra Jyothi said. She demanded the Centre to purchase paddy from Telangana as it was doing in the case of Punjab.

Further she demanded the Centre to decrease the prices of diesel, petrol, LPG and edible oils with immediate effect. She said that life has become miserable for the people with the prices of essential commodities shooting up. Warangal district Collector B Gopi and ZP vice-chairman Akula Srinivas were among others present.

Elsewhere in Jangaon, the ZP presided over by the chairman P Sampath Reddy also passed resolutions demanding the Centre to procure paddy, and withdrawal of its proposal to fix meters to agricultural pump sets. The members also demanded the Centre to increase the reservations to the scheduled tribes by 10 per cent, besides seeking a reduction of diesel, petrol, LPG and edible oil prices.