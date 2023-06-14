Women empowerment is mission of BRS governmentt: MLA Satish Kumar

Karimnagar: MLA Voditala Satish Kumar said that the Telangana government has introduced and successfully implemented revolutionary schemes and programmes for the welfare of women that no other State has done.

He participated in the Telangana Women’s Welfare Day programme on Tuesday as part of decennial celebration of State Formation at Husnabad. Speaking on the occasion, MLA praised the government for providing health, protection and safety to women to help them excel in all fields.

Griha Lakshmi Scheme, Kalyana Lakshmi Scheme, Arogya Lakshmi scheme for their health, Arogya Lakshmi Scheme, provision of nutritious food to pregnant women, as well as formation of She Teams for women’s safety, and prompt action against sexual domestic violence against women were being implemented, he said.

Sakhi Centres and Bharosa Kendras have been set up, maternity leave, child care leave for women employees and the government which has increased the salaries of Anganwadi teachers and nurses by 300%, he said.

Telangana State empowers women to achieve sustainable income growth in their families and brighten their lives thereby enhancing their uniqueness in the society through financial assistance through bank linkage, interest-free loans and pensions for single women, Satish Kumar noted.

Telangana government is the only government that is working hard for the welfare of women with programmes like KCR Kit, Asara Pensions, KCR Nutrition Kit, V-Hub to grow as entrepreneurs, the MLA said.

He presented a cheque for Rs 7 crore by bank loan to Husnabad constituency Mandal Women’s Associations. Women employees and women public representatives were honored in this programme.