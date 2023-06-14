Women on the rise in Warangal East Constituency: MLA Nannapuneni Narender

Warangal: The women in Warangal East Constituency have become prosperous, MLA Nannapuneni Narender said. Speaking at the Women’s Welfare Day programme organised as part of Telangana Formation Day decennial celebrations here on Tuesday, the MLA said that women in his constituency are forging ahead in various fields. Contrary to their status in the united Andhra Pradesh, women empowerment flourished in the separate Telangana under the leadership of K Chandrasekhar Rao, Narender said. The backward East constituency is making strides, the MLA said, thanking the Chief Minister and IT, MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao for their support.

“The population of women in the East constituency is around 1.20 lakh. Of which, a whopping 89,340 women are the members of self-help groups. The constituency has 8,934 self-help groups. These apart, 39,829 women are engaged in micro and small enterprises. It will indicate the kind of fillip given to women empowerment by the KCR Government,” Narender said. On the welfare front, the BRS Government was providing education and healthcare facilities. Kalyana Laxmi/Shadi Mubarak, KCR Kits, KCR Nutrition Kits, Amma Odi etc, the MLA said. He said that the government was also providing pensions for single women. The East constituency has four gurukul schools for girls and two for minority girls. The government was spending Rs 1.20 lakh on each student, the MLA said.

Narender said that KCR enhanced the salaries of Anganwadi, ASHA workers and resource persons. Telangana is the only State that was providing 50 per cent reservations in local bodies for women, the MLA said. Narender heaped praise on girls who put up a fine performance in the State-level CM Cup. Greater Warangal Mayor Gundu Sudharani, deputy mayor Rizwana Shameem Masood, DWO Sarada, MEPMA PD Renuka, deputy SO Indira, CWC chairperson Vasudha, CDPO Vishwaja and Corporator Kaveti Kavitha Raju Yadav were among others present.